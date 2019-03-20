March 23 ~ 16th Street’s Church of the Holy City to Present Free Concert

For more information, call (202) 462-6734 or visit the church’s website .<http://swedenborgcenter.org> Admission is free, with suggested $10 contributions to the Tower Restoration Fund welcome. (For background on the tower restoration project, see, “Historic Dupont East Church Raising Funds to Restore its Landmark Tower,” InTowner, February 2011 issue pdf .

Sat., Mar. 23 (7:30pm): The Church of the Holy City (16th & Corcoran Sts., NW) will be presenting another in its “Music with the Angels” series, this month featuring pianist and composer Haskell Small whose program will include Mozart’s Sonata in B-flat Major, Chopin’s Ballade No. 4 in F minor, and his own composition in several sections described as follows: “Slow, questioning, searching; Not too fast, ben ritmico”; “Slow, mystical”; “Fast, jazzy”; “Slowly, but with forward movement and intensely expressive”; “Still, spacious, ecstatic”; “Fast, caustic; Slower, prayerful, attacca”; and “Moto perpetuo; Slow, angelic; Joyous; Still, unearthly.”

