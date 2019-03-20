The InTowner
Community News

March 23 ~ Bloomingdale/McMillan Park Walking Tour Announced

Published: March 20th, 2019

Sat., Mar. 23 (9-11+am; rain date, same time, Sun. 23rd): The following information about another of these highly popular events was received from Friends of McMillan Park (FOMP) which has been in the forefront of oversight concerning the partially (so far) approved historic site development.

“Once again, we are fortunate to have our neighbor and friend Paul Cerruti leading the tour.  Paul has compiled a tremendous amount of detail about the park and its role in our neighborhood through the years since it was first opened to the public. This will cover a lot of the information presented in history walks we hosted in 2017 and 2018 that were very well attended and enjoyed! . . .  This is our first tour of 2019.  We hope to have about four tours per year though no dates [have been set] for subsequent tours. Space still available!

“The tour will showcase McMillan Park, its vistas, unique history, and connection to historic landmarks in the Bloomingdale neighborhood. The first part of the walk will include information and bonus highlights about the history and development of Bloomingdale, much of it in anticipation of the opening of McMillan Park.

“The tour will last about two to three hours or so and will start at the triangular park opposite the Big Bear Café [corner of 1st & R Sts. NW]. . . . Light liquid refreshments will be served and a selection of some of our favorite mounted art photos of McMillan Park offered for sale at the end of the tour, as well as some lovely greeting cards of those same photos!

“Please register by sending an email to restoremcmillan@gmail.com or calling Kirby at (202) 213-2690. We are limiting the tour to 30 people or so to ensure all who join it can hear easily and participate fully. . . .”

