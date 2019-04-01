April 5 ~ Free Noontime Organ Music at National City Christian Church

Fri., Apr. 5th (12:15-1pm): The free, 45-minute)Friday lunch hour pipe organ Spring recital series at National City Christian Church on Thomas Circle, NW continues with Craig S. Williams, organist at West Point (home of the world’s largest church pipe organ), performing a program of exciting and uplifting works for organ by Mozart, Marcel Dupré, Charles-Marie Widor, Roy Brunner, and Gordon Jacob. The following week, on the 12th, Richmond, Virginia organist Christopher Reynolds will perform music that will feed your spirit, including works of Dietrich Buxtehude, Herbert Howells, Joseph Jongen, and Max Reger.

With there being no recital scheduled for the 19th (Good Friday), the month’s final program will be on the 26th and will feature Juilliard Doctoral Fellow Colin MacKnight performing his own arrangements of works by Robert Schumann, Claude Debussy, and Franz Liszt.

These performances all take place inside the soaring John Russell Pope-designed sanctuary (reminiscent of a great Christopher Wren church in London) featuring National City’s magnificent, over 6,000-pipe, five-keyboard Möller organ. For more information, visit the church’s Music at Midday web page or call the church’s music office at (202) 797-0103.