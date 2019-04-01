The InTowner
Community News

April 7 ~ Adams Morgan Long-timers to Share Their Stories

Published: April 1st, 2019

Sun., Apr. 7th (5-5:30pm): The Line Hotel in Adams Morgan (Champlain & Euclid Sts.) will be hosting a storytelling program featuring Adams Morgan residents for the Indie Lens Pop-Up screening of Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville’s “Won’t You Be My Neighbor.” The “Neighbors” theme will be explored through the stories and reflections on the neighborhood’s evolution from earlier days until now by former Adams Morgan BID Co-President and resident since 1960 Stephen Greenleigh, Adams Morgan native and teacher at Oyster Elementary Flor Rivas, and freelance photographer and neighborhood resident since the early 1970s Nancy Shia.

Following their presentations — also open to the public at no charge — for the next 90 minutes will be the screening of the film that looks back on the legacy of Fred Rogers, focusing on his radically kind ideas. While the nation changed around him, Fred Rogers stood firm in his beliefs about the importance of protecting childhood.

Light refreshments will be provided courtesy of the hotel’s artisanal coffee shop, The Cup We All Race 4.

ITVS Indie Lens Pop-Up is a neighborhood series that brings people together for film screenings and community-driven conversations. The series has been part of the DC cultural scene for over 10 years, featuring documentaries from the Emmy-Award winning PBS series “Independent Lens” and presented in partnership with PBS stations like WHUT and local non-profit, business, and government agencies.

