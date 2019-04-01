April 7 ~ DC’s Jazz Heritage to be Discussed by Those Who Know

Sun., Apr. 7th (3pm): Ben’s Chili Bowl (1213 U St., NW) will be hosting the authors of two books with similar titles on the history and legacy of jazz in Washington.

One, from Arcadia Publishing’s “Images of America” series, is Washington, DC Jazz, co-authored by Dr. Regennia Williams and Rev. Dr. Sandra Butler-Truesdale.

The other is DC Jazz, edited by Dr. Maurice Jackson and Blair Ruble. The conversation will be about both books.

In addition to the authors discussing and signing their books and WPFW radio host and Georgetown University professor Rusty Hassan sharing his knowledge about the Distric’s musicians and their music, there will be music provided by jazz keyboardist, Michael Yates McFadden.