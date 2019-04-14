American Geophysical Union’s Newly Redone Building to Impress at Dupont Village’s Gala

Accompanying images can be viewed starting on page 1 of the April 2019 issue pdf

By Lois F. Berlin*

Hosting the Dupont Circle Village’s 11th annual major fundraiser on the evening of Friday, April 26th, dubbed a “SOLAR-bration,” will be the American Geophysical Union where attendees will have the opportunity to see its recently and substantially renovated headquarters at 2000 Florida Avenue — the first net-zero renovated building in the world.

This fabulous venue has been under construction for two years, and attendees will be some of the first in the city to view the fruits of AGU’s construction and planet-focused efforts. AGU’s mission and focus is the health of our planet and those that share the solar system with us.

From 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. ”SOLAR-brants” will have the opportunity to dance to tunes from the ‘50s and ‘60s, enjoy beverages and Mediterranean or Italian fare provided by Geppetto Catering.

And, while enjoying the food and music the annual silent auction will offer exciting items to bid on. Items will include a week in a Paris apartment, or a cottage on Martha’s Vineyard; dining at Johnny’s Half Shell, La Tomate, or Elle; a weekend at the Line Hotel; tickets to Woolly Mammoth, with pre-dinner at one of Jose Andre’s fabulous restaurants; and many other opportunities to travel, shop, eat and go to the theater.

Gala tickets are $125 each, of which $100 is tax deductible, and can be purchased online or by calling (202) 436-5252.

Dupont Circle Village is one of the first and largest nonprofit organizations in Washington devoted to providing a variety of services for individuals who want to remain in their homes in Dupont Circle, parts of Adams Morgan, and Kalorama while they age. Proceeds from this stellar event will benefit the Village’s volunteer services and supports offered at no charge to its members and to provide for low-income member participation. The Dupont Circle Village is a nonprofit organization open to members in the neighborhoods mentioned regardless of race or sexual orientation.

*The writer is a former president of the Dupont Circle Village and leads the Village’s Gala committee.

Copyright © 2019 InTowner Publishing Corp. & Dupont Circle Village. All rights reserved.