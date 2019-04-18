April 27 ~ Heurich House Museum to Host Frühlingsfest, a Spring Garden Festival 

Sat., Apr. 27 (12-4pm): Celebrate spring blooms in the museum’s Castle Garden with local beer from Atlas Brew Works and delicious food from Rockland’s BBQ. Guests can get their hands dirty reviving and beautifying Sonny Bono Memorial Park, which sits across the street from the museum and just south of Dupont Circle; in a lesson in botanical watercolor painting led by local artist Marni Manning; and succulent planting with Cody Alexander from Urban Jungle. And inside enjoy floral and fauna-themed tours of the intricate Victorian-era home of historic DC brewmaster Christian Heurich.

The admission charge ($15, adults & children 11-plus; $5, children 2-10) includes the Sonny Bono gardening activity and house tour. Food, beverage, and craft activities available for additional costs. To purchase tickets, click here.

Frühlingsfest, translated as ‘Spring Festival,” is known as “Oktoberfest’s little sister” in Germany. It celebrates the end of a cold winter and beginning of spring, and typically occurs from mid-April to the beginning of May.