Community News
April 24 ~ Shaw Main Streets Event to Showcase Neighborhood’s Restaurants & Bars
Published: April 18th, 2019
Wed., Apr. 24 (7-9:30pm): To be held at the Howard Theatre (620 T St., NW), this year’s annual celebration of the best food and drink Shaw’s restaurants and bars have to offer is back for an evening of stellar cuisine, cocktails, and beers from 26 chefs, restaurateurs, mixologists, and brewers. (To see the list, click here.) Enjoy unlimited sips and noshes throughout the evening plus live music and dancing.
Tickets, which include unlimited tastings, beer, wine, soft drinks, complimentary valet parking, and a gift bag, can be purchased for $80 online in advance or at the door for $100. Proceeds from the event support Shaw Main Streets’ economic revitalization and historic preservation activities in central Shaw. The organization has led the transformation of central Shaw since 2003.