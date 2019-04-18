April 25 ~ Dupont Circle BID to Host a Retail Roundtable

Because space at the BID’s offices (1601 Conn. Ave., suite 502) is limited, an RSVP is required . For persons not able to attend, questions (or thoughts on biggest challenges and best ideas) can be submitted in advance by email to info@dupontcirclebid.org .

Thu., Apr. 25 (8:30-10:30am): Residents and other neighborhood stakeholders are invited to attend the Business Improvement District’s deep-dive into the area’s economy to hear Shop Made in DC’s Stacey Price and The Urban Partnership’s Rich Bradley discuss trends facing retailers, discuss challenges in this market, and share feedback and best practices for success.

News We Can Use

The editor welcomes the receipt of information about community happenings, such as church-sponsored events, neighborhood and block association activities, public meetings dealing with neighborhood issues, and other events of a non-commercial nature. These may be emailed to us at

Because we are a neighborhood newspaper and not a city-wide or regional publication, we restrict our reporting to that about news and activities occurring within the specific neighborhoods we serve--Adams Morgan, Mt. Pleasant, Columbia Heights; Dupont, Scott, Thomas & Logan Circles; Mt. Vernon Square/Pennsylvania Quarter, Shaw, U Street.

Publication is always the second Friday of the month and deadline for submission is always the first Friday, although every effort is made to include later-received submissions on a space available basis. Notices of selected events received following publication may be included during the ensuing current issue; again, on a space basis.

Special Note: Emails received bearing no substantive entry in the Subject field will not be downloaded for reasons of virus protection security.