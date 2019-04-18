Community News
April 25 ~ Dupont Circle BID to Host a Retail Roundtable
Published: April 18th, 2019
Thu., Apr. 25 (8:30-10:30am): Residents and other neighborhood stakeholders are invited to attend the Business Improvement District’s deep-dive into the area’s economy to hear Shop Made in DC’s Stacey Price and The Urban Partnership’s Rich Bradley discuss trends facing retailers, discuss challenges in this market, and share feedback and best practices for success.
Because space at the BID’s offices (1601 Conn. Ave., suite 502) is limited, an RSVP is required. For persons not able to attend, questions (or thoughts on biggest challenges and best ideas) can be submitted in advance by email to info@dupontcirclebid.org.