April 27 ~ 16th Street’s Church of the Holy City to Present Free Concert

Published: April 18th, 2019

Sat., Apr. 27 (7:30pm): The Church of the Holy City (16th & Corcoran Sts., NW) will be presenting another in its “Music with the Angels” series, this month featuring Colombian guitarist Miguel E. Saavedrat. Although he has played the classical guitar repertoire from different periods of the instrument from the Renaissance, to baroque, romantic, and modern, he has specialized on the music of the second half of the twentieth century.

The program that he will be presenting will feature colorful Tunisian timbres, Latin American popular rhythms, Brazilian jazz harmonies, as well as internationally acclaimed living composers such Sergio Assad and Cuban Leo Brouwer.

For more information, call (202) 462-6734 or visit the church’s website.<http://swedenborgcenter.org> Admission is free, with suggested $10 contributions to the Tower Restoration Fund welcome. (For background on the tower restoration project, see, “Historic Dupont East Church Raising Funds to Restore its Landmark Tower,” InTowner, February 2011 issue pdf.

 

