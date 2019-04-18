Community News
April 26 ~ Free Noontime Organ Music at National City Christian Church
Published: April 18th, 2019
Fri., Apr. 26th (12:15-1pm): The free, 45-minute)Friday lunch hour pipe organ Spring recital series at National City Christian Church on Thomas Circle, NW concludes the month with Juilliard Doctoral Fellow Colin MacKnight performing his own arrangements of works by Robert Schumann, Claude Debussy, and Franz Liszt.
These performances all take place inside the soaring John Russell Pope-designed sanctuary (reminiscent of a great Christopher Wren church in London) featuring National City’s magnificent, over 6,000-pipe, five-keyboard Möller organ. For more information, visit the church’s Music at Midday web page or call the church’s music office at (202) 797-0103.