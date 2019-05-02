May 10 ~ Free Noontime Organ Music at National City Christian Church

Fri., May 10th (12:15-1pm): The free, 45-minute)Friday lunch hour pipe organ Spring recital series at National City Christian Church<https://nationalcitycc.org> on Thomas Circle, NW continues with organist Clara B. Gerdes from Philadelphia’s Curtis Institute performing works of Marcel Dupré and Naji Hakim, along with her own transcriptions of works of Maurice Duruflé and Sergei Prokofiev. And on the 17th, Basque organist Loreto Aramendi from San Sebastián, Spain will perform works of Dietrich Buxtehude and Charles Tournemire, along with transcriptions of works by Franz Liszt and Camille Saint-Saëns.

On the 24th, Carson Cooman, organist and Composer in Residence at Harvard University’s Memorial Chapel, will perform works of four living composers: Felix Bräuer, Carlotta Ferrari, Lynn Trapp, and Thomas Åberg. Closing out the month, on the 31st, Asbury Park, New Jersey organist Samantha Scheff will perform works of J.S. Bach, Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck, and Louis Vierne, concluding with the celebrated Choral Variations on Veni Creator by Maurice Duruflé.

These performances all take place inside the soaring John Russell Pope-designed sanctuary (reminiscent of a great Christopher Wren church in London) featuring National City’s magnificent, over 6,000-pipe, five-keyboard Möller organ. For more information, visit the church’s Music at Midday web page or call the church’s music office at (202) 797-0103.