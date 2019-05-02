May 18 ~ “Attic” Sale in Petworth Set for Near Soldiers Home

Sat., May 18 (10am-3pm, rain or shine): The Women of Rock Creek Parish are hosting this fundraiser event to help them continue their community outreach activities. The sale will be held rain or shine outside on the grounds of St. Paul’s Rock Creek Church (just beyond gates of the the historic cemetery at Rock Creek Church Rd. & Webster Sts., NW). St. Paul’s Rock Creek Church. Volunteers will be selling a wide variety of items, including new and “gently” used clothing, small pieces of furniture, toys, plants, jewelry, baskets, and mush more (though not food). For more information, call the church office at (202) 726-2080.

News We Can Use

The editor welcomes the receipt of information about community happenings, such as church-sponsored events, neighborhood and block association activities, public meetings dealing with neighborhood issues, and other events of a non-commercial nature. These may be emailed to us at

Because we are a neighborhood newspaper and not a city-wide or regional publication, we restrict our reporting to that about news and activities occurring within the specific neighborhoods we serve--Adams Morgan, Mt. Pleasant, Columbia Heights; Dupont, Scott, Thomas & Logan Circles; Mt. Vernon Square/Pennsylvania Quarter, Shaw, U Street.

Publication is always the second Friday of the month and deadline for submission is always the first Friday, although every effort is made to include later-received submissions on a space available basis. Notices of selected events received following publication may be included during the ensuing current issue; again, on a space basis.

Special Note: Emails received bearing no substantive entry in the Subject field will not be downloaded for reasons of virus protection security.