Community News
May 18 ~ “Attic” Sale in Petworth Set for Near Soldiers Home
Published: May 2nd, 2019
Sat., May 18 (10am-3pm, rain or shine): The Women of Rock Creek Parish are hosting this fundraiser event to help them continue their community outreach activities. The sale will be held rain or shine outside on the grounds of St. Paul’s Rock Creek Church (just beyond gates of the the historic cemetery at Rock Creek Church Rd. & Webster Sts., NW). St. Paul’s Rock Creek Church. Volunteers will be selling a wide variety of items, including new and “gently” used clothing, small pieces of furniture, toys, plants, jewelry, baskets, and mush more (though not food). For more information, call the church office at (202) 726-2080.