May 20 ~ Dupont Circle BID to Host a Restaurants Roundtable

Mon., May 20 (3-5pm): Residents and other neighborhood stakeholders are invited to attend the Business Improvement District’s deep-dive into the area’s economy to hear a discussion by a panel about the unique opportunities and challenges facing the industry on the neighborhood and regional scale, as well as highlight recent successes and creative approaches.

The panelists: Angela Rakis of Favorite Daughter, the Women Business Owners of Montgomery County; Eden Raskin-Jenkins of the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington; Jenny White of Swoon Chocolates.

The two previous roundtables in this three-part series have been well attended, with engaging discussions and creative questions. Because space at the BID’s offices (1601 Conn. Ave., suite 502) is limited, an RSVP is required. For persons not able to attend, questions (or thoughts on biggest challenges and best ideas) can be submitted in advance by email to info@dupontcirclebid.org.