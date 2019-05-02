Community News
May 4 ~ 5th & ‘Eye’ Sts. Freshfarm Market Season Opener to Feature Special Events
Published: May 2nd, 2019
Sat., May 4 (9am-1pm): Enjoy the live music and free family and pet friendly activities to celebrate the start of the 2019, weekly Freshfarm Market in the dynamic neighborhood east of Mt. Vernon Square. Check out the bouncy house, custom market bag screen printing by Soul & Ink, and for those 21 & older the Pop-Up Beer Garden by Right Proper Brewing Co. (known for its Shaw Brewpub and its brewery and tasting room in the nearby Brookland neighborhood.) The event is sponsored by the Mt. Vernon Triangle Community Improvement District.