Breaking News: McMillan Park Project Opponents Dealt Setback by Court Ruling

Earlier this afternoon the Washington Business Journal (WSJ) reported that a “three-judge panel of the D.C. Court of Appeals ruled against a challenge to the McMillan Sand Filtration redevelopment effort Thursday, reaffirming a previous decision by city officials to let the $720 million project move ahead.”

The WSJ further notes that the “court still needs to resolve a legal challenge to the D.C. Zoning Commission’s order approving the project, an issue about which The InTowner has previously reported. To read the complete WSJ news story, click here.