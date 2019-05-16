The InTowner
To receive free monthly notices advising of the availability of each new PDF issue, simply send an email request to and include name, postal mailing address and phone number. This information will not be shared with any other lists or entities.

Breaking News: McMillan Park Project Opponents Dealt Setback by Court Ruling

Published: May 16th, 2019

Earlier this afternoon the Washington Business Journal (WSJ) reported that a  “three-judge panel of the D.C. Court of Appeals ruled against a challenge to the McMillan Sand Filtration redevelopment effort Thursday, reaffirming a previous decision by city officials to let the $720 million project move ahead.”

The WSJ further notes that the “court still needs to resolve a legal challenge to the D.C. Zoning Commission’s order approving the project, an issue about which The InTowner has previously reported. To read the complete WSJ news story, click here.

 