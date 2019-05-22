The InTowner
Breaking News: DCtorney General Rules Line Hotel in Adams Morgan Not Entitled for Tax Abatement; Failed to Meet Requirements

Published: May 22nd, 2019

Yesterday afternoon, Tuesday, May 21st, the office of At-large DC Councilmember Elissa Silverman issued a statement, reading in part:

“In response to a request from two D.C. Council members, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine has issued a legal opinion concluding that the Bowser Administration does not have authority to waive specific D.C. hiring requirements put in law in order for the Line Hotel to qualify for a taxpayer subsidy worth up to $46 million.

“Earlier this month, the Department of Employment Services (DOES) found that the hotel had not met two of seven specific requirements legislated by the Council but said the agency had the ability to create an alternative compliance plan.”

The Office of DC Attorney General responded as follows:

“The Adams Morgan Hotel Real Property Tax Abatement Act of 2010 . . . grants the Line Hotel a tax abatement if the Hotel meets seven statutory conditions. You asked whether the Department of Employment Services . . . may waive those conditions. We conclude that it may not.” [Emphasis ours.]

[Note: For background, see our July 2018 story. Additionally, we commend the May 21st detailed report in the Washington Business Journal.]