Community News
May 31 ~ Free Noontime Organ Music at National City Christian Church
Published: May 30th, 2019
Fri., May 31st (12:15-1pm): The free, 45-minute)Friday lunch hour pipe organ Spring recital series at National City Christian Church on Thomas Circle, NW closes out the month, on the 31st, Asbury Park, New Jersey organist Samantha Scheff will perform works of J.S. Bach, Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck, and Louis Vierne, concluding with the celebrated Choral Variations on Veni Creator by Maurice Duruflé.
These performances all take place inside the soaring John Russell Pope-designed sanctuary (reminiscent of a great Christopher Wren church in London) featuring National City’s magnificent, over 6,000-pipe, five-keyboard Möller organ. For more information, visit the church’s Music at Midday web page or call the church’s music office at (202) 797-0103.