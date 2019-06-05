June 7 ~ Free Noontime Organ Music at National City Christian Church

Fri., Jun. 7th (12:15-1pm): The free, 45-minute)Friday lunch hour pipe organ Spring recital series at National City Christian Church<https://nationalcitycc.org> on Thomas Circle, NW continues with Chicago organist Alan Hommerding presenting – in celebration of Gay Pride — a program titled “Isn’t It Romantic?,” featuring music of the 19th century, including works of Mendelssohn, Bizet, Brahms, Liszt, van Eijken, and Boëly.

The first of the remaining three Fridays of the month will feature the following, on the 14th, Ranson, West Virginia organist Eric Bowman will perform organ of John Dunstable, J. S. Bach, Lucy Ann Warriner, Leon Boëllman, including his Prière à Notre-Dame, and Lawrence Schreiber, the church’s former Minister of Music and for the past many years organist and music director at the First Baptist Church of Washington.

Featured organists who will be performing on the next two Fridays will be, on the 21st, Eastman School of Music doctoral candidate Amanda Mole will present works of Felix Mendelssohn, Franz Liszt, and Josef Rheinberger; and on the 28th New York City organist Aaron Comins will devote the entire program to Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition, performing his own transcription of this major work.

These performances all take place inside the soaring John Russell Pope-designed sanctuary (reminiscent of a great Christopher Wren church in London) featuring National City’s magnificent, over 6,000-pipe, five-keyboard Möller organ. For more information, visit the church’s Music at Midday web page or call the church’s music office at (202) 797-0103.