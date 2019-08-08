17th Street Festival ~ cntinued from page 4

city, is the innovative and much enjoyed all afternoon roving live music performances featuring a variety of acoustic entertainers, including an African band, a flamenco dancer, mariachi band, a Chinese lion dancer, and a New Orleans jazz band. Since this approach was introduced three years ago, festival-goers have let it be known how much they love the more intimate interaction with the performers.

The festival is organized by Historic Dupont Circle Main Streets, with major support from the DC Department of Small and Local Business Development, PNC Bank, Colonial Parking, Edlavich Jewish Community Center, Dupont Circle Citizens Association, Zico Coconut Water, Honest Tea, ANC 2B, and Friends of Stead Park.

The mission of Historic Dupont Circle Main Streets is to promote, coordinate, and maintain improvements of the cultural, economic, and environmental qualities of Dupont Circle to make it an exemplary place to live, work, shop, and play.

*Bill McLeod is the Executive Director of Historic Dupont Circle Main Streets.

