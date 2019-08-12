Adams Morgan Day to Celebrate the Neighborhood’s Culture, Arts & More
Published: August 12th, 2019
Accompanying images can be viewed starting on page 1 of the August 2019 issue pdf
By Carol Miller*
This neighborhood, heralded for its vibrant nightlife, dining, music, arts, and as a great place to live, will again host the annual Adams Morgan Day –- this year, its 41st and DC’s longest-running annual neighborhood festival.
Between 12 noon and 6 pm, 18th Street from California Street to Columbia Road and its public spaces will be closed for live entertainment, cultural exhibits, the dance plaza, and artists and craftspersoins displaying and selling their unique creations.
