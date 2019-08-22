Community News
August 24 ~ 17th Street Festival Street Closing Notice
Published: August 22nd, 2019
Sat., Aug. 24 (8am-8pm): Although the event will take place between 12 noon and 6 pm, no parking and no traffic on 17th Street between P and R Streets will be enforced; during the morning hours to facilate the event organizers and vendor to set up. MPD further notes that “[a]ll street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.”
To learn more about this event, see our 17th Street Festival lead story in this month’s issue.