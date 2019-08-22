The InTowner
To receive free monthly notices advising of the availability of each new PDF issue, simply send an email request to and include name, postal mailing address and phone number. This information will not be shared with any other lists or entities.

Community News

August 24 ~ 17th Street Festival Street Closing Notice

Published: August 22nd, 2019

Click this to see all entries in our Community News & Events page.

Sat., Aug. 24 (8am-8pm): Although the event will take place between 12 noon and 6 pm, no parking and no traffic on 17th Street between P and R Streets will be enforced; during the morning hours to facilate the event organizers and vendor to set up. MPD further notes that “[a]ll street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.”

One of the vendors displaying items of great interest at last year’s festival. photo—courtesy Historic Dupont Circle Main Streets.

To learn more about this event, see our 17th Street Festival lead story in this month’s issue.

News We Can Use

The editor welcomes the receipt of information about community happenings, such as church-sponsored events, neighborhood and block association activities, public meetings dealing with neighborhood issues, and other events of a non-commercial nature. These may be emailed to us at

Because we are a neighborhood newspaper and not a city-wide or regional publication, we restrict our reporting to that about news and activities occurring within the specific neighborhoods we serve--Adams Morgan, Mt. Pleasant, Columbia Heights; Dupont, Scott, Thomas & Logan Circles; Mt. Vernon Square/Pennsylvania Quarter, Shaw, U Street.

Publication is always the second Friday of the month and deadline for submission is always the first Friday, although every effort is made to include later-received submissions on a space available basis. Notices of selected events received following publication may be included during the ensuing current issue; again, on a space basis.

Special Note: Emails received bearing no substantive entry in the Subject field will not be downloaded for reasons of virus protection security.

All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited, except as provided by 17 U.S.C. §§107 & 108 ("fair use").