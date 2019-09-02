September 6 ~ Free Noontime Organ Music at National City Christian Church

Fri., Sep. 6th (12:15-1pm): The free, 45-minute)Friday lunch hour pipe organ Fall recital series at National City Christian Church on Thomas Circle, NW opens with Prague, Czechia (Czech Republic) organist Ondřej Horňas presenting symphonic poem by Bedřich Smetana and the final movement from Antonín Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9, “From the New World.” (Click to hear him perform Bach.) The following Friday, on the 13th, John Nothaft, Director of Music Ministries at McLean, Virginia’s Lewinsville Presbyterian Church, will perform organ works of Leo Sowerby, J.S. Bach, William Grant Still, and Charles Tournemire.

For the final two weeks of the month, on the 20th, internationally acclaimed pianist Solomon Eichner from Raleigh, North Carolina will perform works of Debussy, Fauré, Paderewski, and Chopin. And on the 27th, organist Tyler Canonico, Minister of Music at Harrisburg, Pennsylvania’s Market Square Presbyterian Church will perform works of Joseph Bonnet, Horatio Parker, and Calvin Hampton.

These performances all take place inside the soaring John Russell Pope-designed sanctuary (reminiscent of a great Christopher Wren church in London) featuring National City’s magnificent, over 6,000-pipe, five-keyboard Möller organ. For more information, visit the church’s Music at Midday web page or call the church’s music office at (202) 797-0103.