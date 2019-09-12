September 14 ~ Dupont & Shaw Neighborhoods Joining in City-Wide “Arts All Night” Festival

Sat., Sep. 14 (7pm-12mid in Dupont & to 3am in Shaw ): The city’s only free night-time arts festival, Art All Night, takes over the Dupont Circle neighborhood this Saturday, starting at 7 pm and continuing until midnight; in the Shaw neighborhood the fun will keep on going until 3 am (more about that below*).

The folks at Historic Dupont Circle Main Streets (HDCMS) who are organizing things, have told The InTowner that this year there will be “an all-new lineup of visual and performing arts, workshops, and performances” that will be “highlight[ing] the most innovative and creative artistic forces in the city, while providing a unique . . . experience. . . .”

Further, as HDCMS Executive Director Bill McCleod added, the “neighborhood is replete with art galleries and embassies, and we are rolling out the red carpet to highlight cutting-edge local artists in galleries and famous painters and sculptors from around the globe in elegant embassies.”

As the details provided by HDCMS noted, there will be “22 locations to explore fine art, music, film, art market . . . art galleries, embassies, in Dupont Circle park, Dupont Underground, and some other exciting places.” Complete information is available by clicking here.

The event is underwritten by the DC Commission on the Arts & Humanities and the Department of Small & Local Business Development in partnership with HDCMS, Dupont Festival, and the Dupont Circle BID.

*Art All Night in Shaw

Shaw Main Streets, the organizer of their contribution to this city-wide event, told The InTowner that its aim “to celebrate the diversity of visual and performing arts in the neighborhood and the city through the decades: From the Washington Color School and Marvin Gaye to the artists of today that are shaping the future of DC culture.”

Further, we are told, “This year’s theme, ‘Shawtastic Voyage,’ is a visual and auditory exploration of Shaw and DC’s zeitgeist through the decades. Travel through time as the transformation of DC culture is revealed through intriguing and interactive art installations, live performances and sensory experiences. The night will be a funktastic display of sound, color and movement paying homage to the sights and times of DC’s past, present and future. Musical performances throughout the neighborhood revisit Black Broadway, beatbox and Chuck Brown against the backdrop of DC’s beloved Shaw neighborhood during this unforgettable night.

And, there will be much more, including The annual Shaw Art Market and Stage at Parcel 42 featuring works from over 30 DC artists for sale, and live performances from GRAMMY®-nominated Progressive Hip-Hop artist and multi-instrumentalist Christylez Bacon and many more. Complete information is available by clicking here.

As with the Dupont Circle part of the event the DC Commission on the Arts & Humanities and the Department of Small & Local Business Development provided major assistance in making the Shaw neighborhood’s participation possible.

