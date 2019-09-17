Community News
September 21 ~ 16th Street’s Church of the Holy City to Host Unique Musical Group
Published: September 17th, 2019
Sat., Sep. 21 (7:30pm): The Church of the Holy City (16th & Corcoran Sts., NW) will be presenting a performance by Maryland-based The Lovejoy Group, featuring Karen Lovejoy and her versatile ensemble serving up energetic jazz, funky blues and smooth Latin rhythms. The $15 admission includes a wine reception following and complimentary ticket to a forthcoming recording event.
For more information, call (202) 462-6734 or visit the church’s website.<http://swedenborgcenter.org> Contributions to the Tower Restoration Fund welcome. (For background on the tower restoration project, see, “Historic Dupont East Church Raising Funds to Restore its Landmark Tower,” InTowner, February 2011 issue pdf.