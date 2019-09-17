The InTowner
September 21 ~ Oktoberfest-style Biergarten Festival at Historic Heurich House Museum

Published: September 17th, 2019

Sat., Sep. 21 (1-4pm): The Heurich House Museum is bringing back its old Heurich Oktoberfest celebration, but, as the press release heralds, “with a new twist”: the revival of Heurich’s “will be fully available to the public for the first time since 1956” This Oktoberfest-style biergarten event hosted by the by Heurich House (20th St. at New Hamp. Ave. & Hillyer Pl., NW) will be held in the museum’s Castle Garden (enter through garden gate half-way into Hiller Pl. toward 19th St.). The “honorée” will be the featured Senate Beer plus brews from Sankofa Beer Company, Red Bear Brewing Co., ANXO Cidery, Silver Branch Brewing Co., Supreme Core Cider, Crooked Run Brewing and Streetcar 82 Brewing Co.. Owners and representatives of these breweries and cideries will in attendance to answer questions about their products.

According to a Heurich spokesperson, “Senate Beer, DC’s hometown brew, is the most historically and scientifically accurate beer revival we know of.” It’s formulation was based on a 20-page-laboratory-report from 1948. The Heurich Brewing Co. Senate Beer brand, was popularized in the 1890s, survived Prohibition, and was produced until 1956.

All $65 general admission tickets include unlimited tastings and full-pours, along with grilled bratwurst on a roll (sauerkraut & mustard optional) and a pretzel  from Helga’s Catering of Vienna, Virginia.

Note:This event is restricted to attendees 21 and over (I.D. must be presented at the door).

Also: the museum will not be open during this event.

