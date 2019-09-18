Community News
September 20 ~ Free Noontime Organ Music at National City Christian Church
Published: September 18th, 2019
Fri., Sep. 20th (12:15-1pm): The free, 45-minute) Friday lunch hour pipe organ Fall recital series at National City Christian Church on Thomas Circle, NW continues with internationally acclaimed pianist Solomon Eichner from Raleigh, North Carolina who will perform works of Debussy, Fauré, Paderewski, and Chopin. And on the 27th, organist Tyler Canonico, Minister of Music at Harrisburg, Pennsylvania’s Market Square Presbyterian Church will perform works of Joseph Bonnet, Horatio Parker, and Calvin Hampton.
These performances all take place inside the soaring John Russell Pope-designed sanctuary (reminiscent of a great Christopher Wren church in London) featuring National City’s magnificent, over 6,000-pipe, five-keyboard Möller organ. For more information, visit the church’s Music at Midday web page or call the church’s music office at (202) 797-0103.