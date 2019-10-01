October 11  ~ Free Noontime Organ Music at National City Christian Church

Fri., Oct. 11th (12:15-1pm): The free, 45-minute) Friday lunch hour pipe organ Fall recital series at National City Christian Church on Thomas Circle, NW continues with organist Carol Feather Martin, director of music at Arlington’s Trinity Presbyterian Church, who will present a creative program entitled “Not Your Usual Sunday Fare,” featuring works of Petr Eben, Olivier Messiaien, Jehan Alain, Charles Tournemire, and Dan Locklair.

The two programs to look forward to during the remainder of the month include, on the 18th, visiting French organist Emmanuel Duperrey performing music to delight: some very familiar and some a bit less so, including works of Georg Friedrich Handel, John Williams, Hans-André Stamm, and Naji Hakim. And on the 25th Washington native David Brock from Zephyr Springs, Nevada returns his home town to perform works of Jean Langlais, Scott Joplin, and Leo Sowerby.

These performances all take place inside the soaring John Russell Pope-designed sanctuary (reminiscent of a great Christopher Wren church in London) featuring National City’s magnificent, over 6,000-pipe, five-keyboard Möller organ. For more information, visit the church’s Music at Midday web page or call the church’s music office at (202) 797-0103.

