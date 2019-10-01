The InTowner
October 6 ~ Free Organ Concert to be Presented at at First Baptist Church Near Scott Circle

Published: October 1st, 2019

Sun., Oct. 6th (4pm): Acclaimed organist  Dr. Eileen Guenther, teacher and scholar at DC’s Wesley Theological Seminary in upper Northwest will be featured organist presenting a program that will showcase the glorious sounds of the church’s spectacular organ, custom-built for First Baptist and having its debut just six yerars ago. Dr. Guenther’s appealing and varied program will feature the following works:

Marcel Dupré, “Cortège et Litanie”*; J.S. Bach, “Nun freut euch, lieben Christen g’mein”; Traditional Yoruba Melody, arr. Fela Sowande and Yoruba Lament Spiritual, “There is a Balm in Gilead,” arr. Joe Utterback; “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot Go Down, Moses”; Edward Elgar, “Nimrod” (No. 9 from Enigma Variations,   transcribed by W.H. Harris)”; William Walton, “Crown Imperial Coronation March” (arr. Herbert Murrill); Maurice Duruflé, “Prelude et Fugue sur le nom d’ Alain.”

Admission is free; contributions will be gratefully accepted. For more information call 387-2206.

* Click here for a synthesizer realization courtesy flagmusic.com.

