Community News
November 8 ~ Free Noontime Organ Music at National City Christian Church
Published: October 15th, 2019
Fri., Nov. 8th (12:15-1pm): The free, 45-minute) Friday lunch hour pipe organ Winter recital series at National City Christian Church on Thomas Circle, NW continues ff ythe new month with New York City organist Phillip Lamb will devote an entire program to works of Louis Vierne. Then on the 15th, Benjamin LaPrairie, Associate Director of Music at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, will perform organ works of Charles-Marie Widor, Nico Muhly, Louis Vierne, and Joseph Jongen. Closing out the month, Baltimore organist Jordan Prescott will present a St. Cecilia Day concert etitled “In the Organ Gallery of Sainte-Clotilde (Paris),” featuring works of French composers Charles Tournemire, Maurice Duruflé, Gabriel Pierné, Jean Langlais, and César Franck.
These performances all take place inside the soaring John Russell Pope-designed sanctuary (reminiscent of a great Christopher Wren church in London) featuring National City’s magnificent, over 6,000-pipe, five-keyboard Möller organ. For more information, visit the church’s Music at Midday web page or call the church’s music office at (202) 797-0103.