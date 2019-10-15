The InTowner
October 25  ~ Free Noontime Organ Music at National City Christian Church

Published: October 15th, 2019

Fri., Oct. 25th (12:15-1pm): The free, 45-minute) Friday lunch hour pipe organ Fall recital series at National City Christian Church on Thomas Circle, NW concludes this month’s schedule tinues with Washington native David Brock from Zephyr Springs, Nevada returning to his home town to perform works of Jean Langlais, Scott Joplin, and Leo Sowerby.

These performances all take place inside the soaring John Russell Pope-designed sanctuary (reminiscent of a great Christopher Wren church in London) featuring National City’s magnificent, over 6,000-pipe, five-keyboard Möller organ. For more information, visit the church’s Music at Midday web page or call the church’s music office at (202) 797-0103.

 

 

