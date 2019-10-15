Community News
October 20 ~ Dupont Little Flea Market Open for Business on Sundays
Published: October 15th, 2019
Sun, Oct. 20th (10am-4pm): At the corner of 19th and Q Streets, NW, next door to Diego’s Hair Salon and catty-corner from the Hotel Dupont – one will delight in this grouping of vendors who have built a strong following since its debut in May. Owner John Harvey has for sale a wide range of vintage pottery and ceramics, china, glassware, framed prints, Oriental rugs and more. His curio cabinet is not to be missed, each week featuring a selection of collectable objets d’ art for both collectors and those trying to decorate a new apartment on a tight budget. Harvey also is joined by other vendors, for example, former Beadazzled bead store colleagues who have renamed themselves KP Manning and Friends selling a wide variety of handmade, beaded jewelry. The Little Flea is worth a look on your way to or from the regular Dupont Circle Farmer’s Market.