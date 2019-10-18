Breaking News: Ward 2 Councilmember Evans Recall Advocates to be Out in Force Gathering Signatures Starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday the 19th

Advocates for the recall of embattled Ward 2 Councilmember Jack Evans will be out on the streets Saturday, October 19, to gather signatures for the recall petition citing “pay to play” for city government favors — specifically, alleged misuse-of-public office and influence-peddling offenses for his private clients for which he is under FBI and federal grand jury investigation.

Recall advocates also point to Evans having been ousted from his Metro Board chairmanship, stripped of his Council Finance and Revenue Committee chairmanship, being investigated for the Council by an outside law firm, having been fined $20,000 by the city’s ethics agency for using government resources, and touting his influence as an elected official while soliciting employment from local law firms.

Volunteers for the Committee to Hold Jack Evans Accountable will begin Saturday morning with a 9 a.m. presence at the 14th and U Farmer’s Market, located in front of the Reeves Center at 14th and U Streets, NW. A fake (satrical) “Evans” will then appear with volunteers about 10:15 a.m. in front of the True Value on 17th hardware store across from the Corcoran Street Safeway. This will be a followed by an 11:30 a.m. appearance at the Shaw/Watha T. Daniel Library at 7th Street and Rhode Island Avenue, and then to the West End Trader Joe’s at 1101 25th Street, NW.

The recall signature gatherers are more than 80 percent of the way toward achieving the campaign’s required goal of 5,000 valid signatures from Ward 2 registered voters by mid-November. If successful, the yes-or-no question on whether to recall Evans would be voted on in a special election in early 2020. (For more information on the campaign, go to: WARD2CITIZENSRECALL.ORG)

