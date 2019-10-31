Community News
November 1 ~ Free Noontime Organ Music at National City Christian Church
Published: October 31st, 2019
Fri., Nov. 1st (12:15-1pm): The free, 45-minute) Friday lunch hour pipe organ Fall recital series at National City Christian Church on Thomas Circle, NW starts off ythe new month with College Park organist David K. Houston performing a program titled “For Those I Remember,” featuring works of William Bolcom, Charles-Marie Widor, and Maurice Duruflé. The following Friday, the 8th, New York City organist Phillip Lamb will devote an entire program to works of Louis Vierne. Then on the 15th, Benjamin LaPrairie, Associate Director of Music at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, will perform organ works of Charles-Marie Widor, Nico Muhly, Louis Vierne, and Joseph Jongen. Closing out the month, Baltimore organist Jordan Prescott will present a St. Cecilia Day concert etitled “In the Organ Gallery of Sainte-Clotilde (Paris),” featuring works of French composers Charles Tournemire, Maurice Duruflé, Gabriel Pierné, Jean Langlais, and César Franck.
These performances all take place inside the soaring John Russell Pope-designed sanctuary (reminiscent of a great Christopher Wren church in London) featuring National City’s magnificent, over 6,000-pipe, five-keyboard Möller organ. For more information, visit the church’s Music at Midday web page or call the church’s music office at (202) 797-0103.