Community News
November 3 ~ “Virtuoso Organist Concert Series” Inaugural, Free Recital at First Baptist Church at 16th & O Sts. Announced
Published: November 1st, 2019
Sun., Nov. 3rd (2pm): Launching this first Sunday of every month series will be acclaimed organist Marvin Mills who will present a program starting with J.S. Bach’s Sinfonia from Wir danken dir, Gott, wir danken dir followed by a varied selection of works by 19th century composers, including a transcription of Modest Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition.
Marvin Mills presently serves as organist at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Kensington, Maryland. Well-known to Washington, DC organ recital audiences, his previous positions include Associate Minister of Music at National City Christian Church at Thomas Circle, Director of Music at All Souls Church, Unitarian in Columbia Heights, and University Organist at Howard University. Excerpts from various recitals around the country can be heard by clicking here.