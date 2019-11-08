High Heels ~ continued from November 2019 issue pdf page 1

[photo selection in progress, to upload within 48 hours]

*Phil Carney is a long-time 17th Street resident and community activist, a retired Dupont Circle ANC commissioner, and a recognized photographer and chronicler of the neighborhood’s life and history.

Copyright © 2019 InTowner Publishing Corp. & Phil Carney. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited, except as provided by 17 U.S.C. §§107 & 108 (“fair use”).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

