High Heel Race and Fun Festivities 2019
Published: November 11th, 2019
Accompanying images can be viewed starting on page 1 of the November 2019 issue pdf
By Phil Carney
On the Tuesday before Halloween, thousands again gathered in along 17th Street between R and P Streets, NW for our 32nd High Heel Race. This is our Dupont Circle neighborhood’s most fun and silliest annual event. The race always starts at exactly 9 pm. Revelers began gathering hours earlier to watch participants in drag or Halloween costumes parading up and down the street to cheers, smiles, and flashing cell phones.
The purpose of the evening may be the race, but the most fun is the pre- and pos-race scene watching the drag queens and folks in fabulous, inventive and original costumes parading up and down the street.
All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited, except as provided by 17 U.S.C. §§107 & 108 ("fair use").