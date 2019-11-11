High Heel Race and Fun Festivities 2019

Accompanying images can be viewed starting on page 1 of the November 2019 issue pdf

By Phil Carney

On the Tuesday before Halloween, thousands again gathered in along 17th Street between R and P Streets, NW for our 32nd High Heel Race. This is our Dupont Circle neighborhood’s most fun and silliest annual event. The race always starts at exactly 9 pm. Revelers began gathering hours earlier to watch participants in drag or Halloween costumes parading up and down the street to cheers, smiles, and flashing cell phones.

The purpose of the evening may be the race, but the most fun is the pre- and pos-race scene watching the drag queens and folks in fabulous, inventive and original costumes parading up and down the street.

