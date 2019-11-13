Community News
November 22 ~ Free Noontime Organ Music at National City Christian Church
Published: November 13th, 2019
Fri., Nov. 22nd (12:15-1pm): The free, 45-minute) Friday lunch hour pipe organ Winter recital series at National City Christian Church on Thomas Circle, NW closes out the month with Baltimore organist Jordan Prescott will present a St. Cecilia Day concert etitled “In the Organ Gallery of Sainte-Clotilde (Paris),” featuring works of French composers Charles Tournemire, Maurice Duruflé, Gabriel Pierné, Jean Langlais, and César Franck.
These performances all take place inside the soaring John Russell Pope-designed sanctuary (reminiscent of a great Christopher Wren church in London) featuring National City’s magnificent, over 6,000-pipe, five-keyboard Möller organ. For more information, visit the church’s Music at Midday web page or call the church’s music office at (202) 797-0103.