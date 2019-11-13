The InTowner
To receive free monthly notices advising of the availability of each new PDF issue, simply send an email request to and include name, postal mailing address and phone number. This information will not be shared with any other lists or entities.
Marcus Moore RestorationsAdvertisement - DC Office of the People's Counsel

Advertisement

Art & Culture

Scena Stages a Daring Adventure With Sea

Published: November 13th, 2019

Click this to see all reviews.

By William G. Schulz

If you’re in the mood for theater that’s a little more experimental, check out Scena’s production of Sea by Norwegian playwright John Fossee, the most performed living writer in Europe and 2010 winner of the International Ibsen Award.

Greg Ongao on the left plays the guitar player and Buck O’Leary, on the right, as the shipmaster; in the center are shown Sara Barker and Eamon Patrick Walsh. photo–courtesy Scena Theatre.

 

As the play opens, we meet first The Shipmaster, then a Guitar Player and two couples — one older, one younger. Scena says the play “is an episodic tale of lost love in the otherworld that unfolds as past relationships meet present realities.” I will admit that I found it a bit baffling — in a good way. But the acting is solid and professional, and it is good to see Scena Theatre back at the DC Arts Center in Adams Morgan. The small, intimate stage at the center is perfect for a play like Sea, which casts a spell over the audience with it’s moody, dark, and poetic lines. DCAC is located at 2438 18th Street NW. Tickets are $15 to $35 and can be purchased online online.

All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited, except as provided by 17 U.S.C. §§107 & 108 ("fair use").