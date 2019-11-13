Scena Stages a Daring Adventure With Sea

By William G. Schulz

If you’re in the mood for theater that’s a little more experimental, check out Scena’s production of Sea by Norwegian playwright John Fossee, the most performed living writer in Europe and 2010 winner of the International Ibsen Award.

As the play opens, we meet first The Shipmaster, then a Guitar Player and two couples — one older, one younger. Scena says the play “is an episodic tale of lost love in the otherworld that unfolds as past relationships meet present realities.” I will admit that I found it a bit baffling — in a good way. But the acting is solid and professional, and it is good to see Scena Theatre back at the DC Arts Center in Adams Morgan. The small, intimate stage at the center is perfect for a play like Sea, which casts a spell over the audience with it’s moody, dark, and poetic lines. DCAC is located at 2438 18th Street NW. Tickets are $15 to $35 and can be purchased online online.

