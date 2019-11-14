November 17 ~ Gala Theatre’s Flamenco Festival in Columbia Heights to Close Shortly

On stage during these final days is the U.S. premiere of “Raiz de 4,” by Rafael Peral and Marisa Adame in collaboration with Fundacion Conservatorio Flamenco Casa Patas of Madrid, Spain. Gala Theatre is located at 3333 14th Street, NW, three blocks north of the Columbia Heights Metro station. Regular tickets are $48 and the price for seniors, military people and students is $30. For more information or to buy tickets, call 202-234-7174 or online .

Sun., Nov. 17th: This will be the final day of Gala’s 15th annual International Flamenco Festival. Gala bills the hugely popular event as “an exploration of traditional flamenco and its breadth and diversity through contemporary expressions.” First up this season was “Entresueno,” by Flamenco Aparicio Dance Company.

The editor welcomes the receipt of information about community happenings, such as church-sponsored events, neighborhood and block association activities, public meetings dealing with neighborhood issues, and other events of a non-commercial nature. These may be emailed to us at

Because we are a neighborhood newspaper and not a city-wide or regional publication, we restrict our reporting to that about news and activities occurring within the specific neighborhoods we serve--Adams Morgan, Mt. Pleasant, Columbia Heights; Dupont, Scott, Thomas & Logan Circles; Mt. Vernon Square/Pennsylvania Quarter, Shaw, U Street.

Publication is always the second Friday of the month and deadline for submission is always the first Friday, although every effort is made to include later-received submissions on a space available basis. Notices of selected events received following publication may be included during the ensuing current issue; again, on a space basis.

Special Note: Emails received bearing no substantive entry in the Subject field will not be downloaded for reasons of virus protection security.