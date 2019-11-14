Community News
November 17 ~ Gala Theatre’s Flamenco Festival in Columbia Heights to Close Shortly
Published: November 14th, 2019
Sun., Nov. 17th: This will be the final day of Gala’s 15th annual International Flamenco Festival. Gala bills the hugely popular event as “an exploration of traditional flamenco and its breadth and diversity through contemporary expressions.” First up this season was “Entresueno,” by Flamenco Aparicio Dance Company.
On stage during these final days is the U.S. premiere of “Raiz de 4,” by Rafael Peral and Marisa Adame in collaboration with Fundacion Conservatorio Flamenco Casa Patas of Madrid, Spain. Gala Theatre is located at 3333 14th Street, NW, three blocks north of the Columbia Heights Metro station. Regular tickets are $48 and the price for seniors, military people and students is $30. For more information or to buy tickets, call 202-234-7174 or online.