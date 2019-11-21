Selected Recent Real Estate Sales
Reporting Period: Septemberr 2019 ~ Prepared for InTowner.com by the sales brokerage of Continental Properties, Ltd.
Published: November 21st, 2019
The area covered by these listings includes the northwest DC neighborhoods primarily of Adams Morgan, Mt. Pleasant, Columbia Heights, North Columbia Heights, Petworth & Park View; WeSt. End, Dupont, Scott, Thomas & Logan Circles; Dupont East, U St., Shaw, Le Droit Park, Bloomingdale & Mt. Vernon Square.
SINGLE FAMILY HOUSES [43]
[condo & co-op listings follow]
11 Adams St. $1,110,000
2506 Cliffbourne Pl. $1,676,000
915 Euclid St. $830,000
135 Florida Ave. $950,000
1659 Harvard St. $860,000
750 Hobart Pl. $769,000
1626 Hobart St. $1,590,000
1019 Irving St. $739,150
508 Kenyon St. $735,000
929 M St. $1,940,000
1840 Monroe St. $899,999
1857 Monroe St. $875,000
3723 New Hampshire Ave. $602,000
1837 Newton St. $924,000
2301 Ontario Rd. $1,065,000
731 Park Rd. $630,000
1417 Parkwood Pl. $730,000
1349 Perry Pl. $620,000
2016 Pierce Mill Rd. $1,200,000
25 Quincy Pl. $825,000
1202 Quincy St. $885,100
612 Randolph St. $685,000
1302 Spring Rd. $1,100,000
1509 Swann St. $2,162,500
1524 Swann St. $1,350,000
1206 T St. $1,500,000
320 Taylor St. $960,000
706 Taylor St. $815,000
40 U St. $1,150,000
3308 Warder St. $490,000
2104 1st St. $1,150,000
2624 11th St. $506,500
2931 11th St. $700,000
2239 12th St. $841,000
2239 12th St. $814,000
2241 12th St. $851,000
2030 13th St. $1,074,995
2611 13th St. $650,000
2613 13th St. $661,000
3534 13th St. $700,000
3909 13th St. $675,000
1417 17th St. $1,649,000
1609 22nd St. $4,250,000
CONDOS & CO-OPS [122]
2611 Adams Mill Rd. #201 $428,000
2310 Ashmead Pl. #201 399,950
23 Bates St. #2 $500,000
1330 Belmont St. #1 $595,000
1451 Belmont St. #13 $632,500
1451 Belmont St. #408 $840,000
1468 Belmont St. #3E $1,650,000
1624 Belmont St. #D $735,000
1831 Belmont Rd. #205 $410,000
1935 Belmont Rd. #1121 $575,000
22 Bryant St. #2 $650,000
1808 California St. #31 $795,000
1829 California St. #102 $190,000
1829 California St. #104 $210,000
1855 Calvert St. #104 $510,000
1915 Calvert St. #1 $577,000
2363 Champlain St. #4 $640,000
1443 Chapin St. #301 $750,000
1447 Chapin St. #103 $330,000
1444 Church St. #202 $760,000
1450 Church St. #304 $675,000
1801 Clydesdale Pl. #616 $187,500
1106 Columbia Rd. #303 $310,000
1401 Columbia Rd. #420 $420,000
1458 Columbia Rd. #211 $324,900
1465 Columbia Rd. #103 $450,000
1465 Columbia Rd. #303 $487,000
2301 Connecticut Ave. #2C $945,000
1321 Euclid St. #302 $640,000
1439 Euclid St. #302 $219,500
1439 Euclid St. #307 $325,000
1700 Euclid St. #B7 $982,000
1121 Fairmont St. #1 $480,000
1338 Fairmont St. #2 $660,000
2920 Georgia #103 $560,000
4016 Georgia Ave. #1 $369,900
1415 Girard St. #101 $281,200
1466 Harvard St. #A2 $737,000
1613 Harvard St. #106 $559,000
3467 Holmead Pl. #3 $855,000
653 Irving St. #1 $334,900
653 Irving St. #2 $334,000
653 Irving St. #4 $349,000
1700 Kalorama Rd. #401 $799,000
1810 Kalorama Rd. #A3 $570,000
2011 Kalorama Rd. #1 $460,000
1331 Kenyon St. #3 $820,000
1390 Kenyon St. #510 $589,950
701 Lamont St. #25 $520,000
1 Logan Cir #5 $925,500
20 Logan Cir. #3 $872,500
1711 Massachusetts Ave. #503 $295,000
1711 Massachusetts Ave. #623 $288,000
1727 Massachusetts Ave. #203 $243,000
1727 Massachusetts Ave. #802 $425,000
1854 Mintwood Pl. #6 $510,000
1867 Mintwood Pl. #2 $750,000
1306 Monroe St. #1 $785,000
1306 Monroe St. #2 $845,000
3314 Mt Pleasant St. #7 $235,000
57 N St. #524 $429,900
1201 N St. #E $565,000
1300 N St. #214 $449,900
1300 N St. #707 $407,000
1420 N St. #208 $499,900
1440 N St. #316 $246,000
1445 N St. #303 $679,000
1728 New Hampshire Ave. #401 $649,000
1356 Newton St. #B $820,000
1423 Newton St. #104 $399,000
811 Otis Pl. #5 $321,000
1718 P St. #709 $353,000
625 Park Rd. #101 $659,000
1673 Park Rd. #404 $383,750
1673 Park Rd. #504 $365,000
1752 Park Rd. #A $820,000
1615 Q St. #1005 $307,000
43 Quincy Pl. #2 $1,000,000
1352 Quincy St. #1 $626,900
1352 Quincy St. #2 $699,900
313 R St. #2 $681,000
161 Randolph Pl. #1 $480,000
1353 Randolph St. #1 $522,500
806 Rhode Island Ave. #1 $674,900
806 Rhode Island Ave. #2 $675,000
709 Rock Creek Church Rd. #1 $699,999
1513 S St. #1 $680,000
1513 S St. #3 $745,000
1720 S St. #S/D $629,000
1833 S St. #42 $355,000
1412 Shepherd St. #2 $795,000
1405 W St. #302 $530,000
1405 W St. #402 $553,000
2201 2nd St. #21 $399,000
1404 11th St. #302 $585,000
2250 11th St. #304 $525,000
1221 12th St. #3 $729,900
1225 13th St. #307 $434,370
1325 13th St. #701 $785,000
2817 13th St. #2 $975,000
3546 13th St. #3 $797,000
2125 14th St. #305W $905,000
2125 14th St. #322 $599,000
1700 15th St. #301 $398,000
1701 16th St. #648 $253,050
1915 16th St. #304 $335,000
2000 16th St. #305 $455,000
2028 16th St. #2 $585,000
3039 16th St. #Ph1 $915,000
1720 17th St. #3 $789,000
1724 17th St. #3 $749,000
1931 17th St. #203 $300,000
2200 17th St. #204 $899,900
2526 17th St. #203 $565,000
2550 17th St. #601 $515,000
1545 18th St. #616 $384,900
1545 18th St. #807 $325,000
1545 18th St. #901 $300,000
1601 18th St. #817 $317,000
1815 18th St. #103 $640,000
1815 19th St. #1 $445,000
2227 20th St. #203 $425,000
