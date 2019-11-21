The InTowner
Selected Recent Real Estate Sales

Reporting Period: Septemberr 2019 ~ Prepared for InTowner.com by the sales brokerage of Continental Properties, Ltd.

Published: November 21st, 2019

The area covered by these listings includes the northwest DC neighborhoods primarily of Adams Morgan, Mt. Pleasant, Columbia Heights, North Columbia Heights, Petworth & Park View; WeSt. End, Dupont, Scott, Thomas & Logan Circles; Dupont East, U St., Shaw, Le Droit Park, Bloomingdale & Mt. Vernon Square.

SINGLE FAMILY HOUSES [43]
[condo & co-op listings follow]

11 Adams St. $1,110,000

2506 Cliffbourne Pl. $1,676,000

915 Euclid St. $830,000

135 Florida Ave. $950,000

1659 Harvard St. $860,000

750 Hobart Pl. $769,000

1626 Hobart St. $1,590,000

1019 Irving St. $739,150

508 Kenyon St. $735,000

929 M St. $1,940,000

1840 Monroe St. $899,999

1857 Monroe St. $875,000

3723 New Hampshire Ave. $602,000

1837 Newton St. $924,000

2301 Ontario Rd. $1,065,000

731 Park Rd. $630,000

1417 Parkwood Pl. $730,000

1349 Perry Pl. $620,000

2016 Pierce Mill Rd. $1,200,000

25 Quincy Pl. $825,000

1202 Quincy St. $885,100

612 Randolph St. $685,000

1302 Spring Rd. $1,100,000

1509 Swann St. $2,162,500

1524 Swann St. $1,350,000

1206 T St. $1,500,000

320 Taylor St. $960,000

706 Taylor St. $815,000

40 U St. $1,150,000

3308 Warder St. $490,000

2104 1st St. $1,150,000

2624 11th St. $506,500

2931  11th St. $700,000

2239 12th St. $841,000

2239 12th St. $814,000

2241 12th St. $851,000

2030 13th St. $1,074,995

2611 13th St. $650,000

2613 13th St. $661,000

3534 13th St. $700,000

3909 13th St. $675,000

1417 17th St. $1,649,000

1609 22nd St. $4,250,000

CONDOS & CO-OPS [122]

2611 Adams Mill Rd. #201 $428,000

2310 Ashmead Pl. #201 399,950

23 Bates St. #2 $500,000

1330 Belmont St. #1 $595,000

1451 Belmont St. #13 $632,500

1451 Belmont St. #408 $840,000

1468 Belmont St. #3E $1,650,000

1624 Belmont St. #D $735,000

1831 Belmont Rd. #205 $410,000

1935 Belmont Rd. #1121 $575,000

22 Bryant St. #2 $650,000

1808 California St. #31 $795,000

1829 California St. #102 $190,000

1829 California St. #104 $210,000

1855 Calvert St. #104 $510,000

1915 Calvert St. #1 $577,000

2363 Champlain St. #4 $640,000

1443 Chapin St. #301 $750,000

1447 Chapin St. #103 $330,000

1444 Church St. #202 $760,000

1450 Church St. #304 $675,000

1801 Clydesdale Pl. #616 $187,500

1106 Columbia Rd. #303 $310,000

1401 Columbia Rd. #420 $420,000

1458 Columbia Rd. #211 $324,900

1465 Columbia Rd. #103 $450,000

1465 Columbia Rd. #303 $487,000

2301 Connecticut Ave.  #2C $945,000

1321 Euclid St. #302 $640,000

1439 Euclid St. #302 $219,500

1439 Euclid St. #307 $325,000

1700 Euclid St. #B7 $982,000

1121 Fairmont St. #1 $480,000

1338 Fairmont St. #2 $660,000

2920 Georgia  #103 $560,000

4016 Georgia Ave.  #1 $369,900

1415 Girard St. #101 $281,200

1466 Harvard St. #A2 $737,000

1613 Harvard St. #106 $559,000

3467 Holmead Pl. #3 $855,000

653 Irving St. #1 $334,900

653 Irving St. #2 $334,000

653 Irving St. #4 $349,000

1700 Kalorama Rd. #401 $799,000

1810 Kalorama Rd. #A3 $570,000

2011 Kalorama Rd. #1 $460,000

1331 Kenyon St. #3 $820,000

1390 Kenyon St. #510 $589,950

701 Lamont St. #25 $520,000

1 Logan Cir  #5 $925,500

20 Logan Cir.  #3 $872,500

1711 Massachusetts Ave. #503 $295,000

1711 Massachusetts Ave. #623 $288,000

1727 Massachusetts Ave. #203 $243,000

1727 Massachusetts Ave. #802 $425,000

1854 Mintwood Pl. #6 $510,000

1867 Mintwood Pl. #2 $750,000

1306 Monroe St. #1 $785,000

1306 Monroe St. #2 $845,000

3314 Mt Pleasant St. #7 $235,000

57 N St. #524 $429,900

1201 N St. #E $565,000

1300 N St. #214 $449,900

1300 N St. #707 $407,000

1420 N St. #208 $499,900

1440 N St. #316 $246,000

1445 N St. #303 $679,000

1728 New Hampshire Ave. #401 $649,000

1356 Newton St. #B $820,000

1423 Newton St. #104 $399,000

811 Otis Pl. #5 $321,000

1718 P St. #709 $353,000

625 Park Rd. #101 $659,000

1673 Park Rd. #404 $383,750

1673 Park Rd. #504 $365,000

1752 Park Rd. #A $820,000

1615 Q St. #1005 $307,000

43 Quincy Pl. #2 $1,000,000

1352 Quincy St. #1 $626,900

1352 Quincy St. #2 $699,900

313 R St. #2 $681,000

161 Randolph Pl. #1 $480,000

1353 Randolph St. #1 $522,500

806 Rhode Island Ave. #1 $674,900

806 Rhode Island Ave. #2 $675,000

709 Rock Creek Church Rd. #1 $699,999

1513 S St. #1 $680,000

1513 S St. #3 $745,000

1720 S St. #S/D $629,000

1833 S St. #42 $355,000

1412 Shepherd St. #2 $795,000

1405 W St. #302 $530,000

1405 W St. #402 $553,000

2201 2nd St. #21 $399,000

1404 11th St. #302 $585,000

2250 11th St. #304 $525,000

1221 12th St. #3 $729,900

1225 13th St. #307 $434,370

1325 13th St. #701 $785,000

2817 13th St. #2 $975,000

3546 13th St. #3 $797,000

2125 14th St. #305W $905,000

2125 14th St. #322 $599,000

1700 15th St. #301 $398,000

1701 16th St. #648 $253,050

1915 16th St. #304 $335,000

2000 16th St. #305 $455,000

2028 16th St. #2 $585,000

3039 16th St. #Ph1 $915,000

1720 17th St. #3 $789,000

1724 17th St. #3 $749,000

1931 17th St. #203 $300,000

2200 17th St. #204 $899,900

2526 17th St. #203 $565,000

2550 17th St. #601 $515,000

1545 18th St. #616 $384,900

1545 18th St. #807 $325,000

1545 18th St. #901 $300,000

1601 18th St. #817 $317,000

1815 18th St. #103 $640,000

1815 19th St. #1 $445,000

2227 20th St. #203 $425,000

