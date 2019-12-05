Breaking News: Petition to Recall Ward 2 Councilmember Evans Rejected by Elections Board

Today, Dec. 5th, DCBOE’s Public Information Officer, Rachel Coll, informed the press that following review of the 628 pages containing 5,627 signatures, it was determined that 1,064 were invalid for a variety of reasons –- not Ward 2 residents, names & addresses not able to be verified as valid or even existing, and for other miscellaneous defects.

The minimum total number of valid signatures that were required was 4,949; only 3,885 were confirmed as being valid. The effort failed.

