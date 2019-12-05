Google Adsense – Top Banner

Q and A with a Contemporary Sculptor: Nooni Reatig

Published: December 5th, 2019

By Joseph R. Phelan*

Recently, I visited the Japan Information and Culture Center a few block below Dupont Circle to see the exhibition “In[CREASE]: An Exploration in the Language of Folding.” A selection of recent work by the Washington-based sculptor and architect Nooni Reatig (b.1980) can be seen there through December 20th.

I met up with Ms. Reatig who walked me through the show. We discussed the works on display, her development as an artist including her key influences, and her artistic philosophy. The following is an edited version of our discussion. CLICK HERE to continue.