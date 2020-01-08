“how great The InTowner is,” says a reader

Recently, I was reading some of Matthew Gilmore’s history columns, a regular feature in The InTowner, in particular one on Franklin Park, which happened to delve into the history of the consideration of the development of municipal parking downtown (which unrelatedly is relevant to a planning study I am working on for a project elsewhere in the city) and it reminded me of how great The InTowner is as a source of important reporting and features.

And that Matthew Gilmore has an additional forum in which to publish, which is a benefit to us all.

While doing some research for that “planning study,” I happened to discover that the full text of The Washington Star is now available through the Access World Newspaper (Newsbank) database. The database is available via DCPL [DC Public Library] and many other public library online database research sources.

I don’t think it’s particularly useful because it isn’t really indexed, it’s a full text search, likely through OCR scans of each page, so it returns way too many items, and it seems to be pretty hard to winnow your queries. But it’s out there and available and people ought to be aware of it.

Richard Layman

Manor Park, upper Northwest



Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...