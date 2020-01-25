The InTowner
Following Ward 2 Councilmember Jack Evans’ Resignation Chairman Mendelson Announced Fate of District Building’s Ward Office

Published: January 25th, 2020

January 21 at 3:57pm: “In response to a number of inquires & last Friday’s resignation, I will maintain a Ward 2 Council Office with staff under my authority to handle constituent service requests until the special election. If you are a #Ward2 resident with constituent issues, please call (202) 724-8058.” [Ed. Note: The special election will be held on Tuesday, June 16th.]