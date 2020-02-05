The InTowner
February 7 ~ Free Noontime Organ Music at National City Christian Church

Published: February 5th, 2020

Fri., Feb. 7th (12:15-1pm): The free, 45-minute) Friday lunch hour pipe organ Winter recital series at National City Christian Church on Thomas Circle, NW resumes with a program titled “Nordic Journey: Organ Music from Denmark,” featuring American organist James D. Hicks performing Gottfred Matthison-Hansen’s  Concerto in D minor, Christian Præstholm’s “Fantasia on a Bridal Dance from Sønderho,” and three works by Benna Moe: “Cantilena,” “Koncert-Suite,” “Finale pompous festive.

These performances all take place inside the soaring John Russell Pope-designed sanctuary (reminiscent of a great Christopher Wren church in London) featuring National City’s magnificent, over 6,000-pipe, five-keyboard Möller organ. For more information, visit the church’s Music at Midday web page or call the church’s music office at (202) 797-0103.