February 12 ~ Commissioners’ Controversial Changes to the Comprehensive Plan on Dupont Circle ANC’s Agenda

Wed., Feb. 12 (7pm): Among the matters to be presented at ANC 2B’s regular monthly meeting to be held at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (1717 Mass. Ave, Rm. 500; note: attendees must show photo ID to enter) will be a 20-minute presentation and discussion of a draft motion to be introduced regarding amendments to the District elements of DC’s Comprehensive Plan. This is in addition to the input ANC 2B provided to the Office of Planning in January 2017, May 2017, and February 2018.

This matter already is highly controversial, both for the density increases (to the categories of “High Density Commercial” & “High Density Residential”) proposed for the Dupont Circle Historic District as well as for what is understood to be its placement as the last item on the agenda late in the evening.

