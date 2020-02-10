February 14 ~ Free Noontime Organ Music at National City Christian Church

Fri., the 14th (12:15-1pm): Chuyoung and Erik William Suter, pianist and organist, will present a Valentine’s Day performance of Rachmaninoff’s romantic Piano Concerto No. 2 a version transcribed for organ in place of orchestra. And on the 21st, Washington, DC pianist Natalia Kazaryan will perform works of Olivier Messiaen, Ludwig van Beethoven, and Maurice Ravel. Closing out the month on the 28th Samantha Scheff of Asbury Park, New Jersey will perform a program of French organ music featuring works of Marcel Dupré, César Franck, and Louis Vierne.

These performances all take place inside the soaring John Russell Pope-designed sanctuary (reminiscent of a great Christopher Wren church in London) featuring National City’s magnificent, over 6,000-pipe, five-keyboard Möller organ. For more information, visit the church’s Music at Midday web page or call the church’s music office at (202) 797-0103.

