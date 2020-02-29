March 20 ~ Closing day to view Corcoran/GWU students works alongside selected paintings from the GWU Collection

Students from the George Washington University’s Corcoran School of the Arts and Design will see their works on display alongside works from the GW Collection, including artists such as Lowell Nesbitt, Alfred McAdams, James Twitty, and Franklin White. The exhibition, “Dialogue: Art Students’ Works and GW Collection Paintings,” which also includes two new gifts of artwork by B.K. Adams and John Singer Sargent, will be on view at the Luther W. Brady Art Gallery, now housed in the historic former Corcoran Gallery of Art, Tue-Sat., 1-5pm though March 20th.

In an effort to draw comparisons between contemporary artwork of Corcoran School students and that in the GW Collection, the chosen students’ art will hang near related pieces. The exhibition will continually evolve as comments and correspondence may be placed next to the pairing.

According to the Brady gallery’s director, Lenore Miller, “Figuration and abstraction are just two ends of the spectrum in approaching and appreciating a work of art. Students, from beginners to advanced, have the same goal: to envision what they feel or experience and gain the skills to formulate their vision with a variety of materials and methods. This juxtaposition of student and professional work makes connections that were previously impossible in the classroom. The Luther W. Brady Art Gallery applauds the students’ efforts and the guidance of their professors at the Corcoran School of the Arts and Design.”

