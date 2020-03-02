Reporting Period: January 2020 ~ Prepared for InTowner.com by the sales brokerage of Continental Properties, Ltd.
The area covered by these listings includes the northwest DC neighborhoods primarily of Adams Morgan, Mt. Pleasant, Columbia Heights, North Columbia Heights, Petworth & Park View; WeSt. End, Dupont, Scott, Thomas & Logan Circles; Dupont East, U St., Shaw, Le Droit Park, Bloomingdale & Mt. Vernon Square.
SINGLE FAMILY HOUSES [41]
[condo & co-op listings follow]
18 Channing St. $653,000
751 Columbia Rd. $600,000
753 Columbia Rd. $1,000,000
755 Columbia Rd. $1,000,000
757 Columbia Rd. $800,000
1713 Euclid St. $1,475,000
1722 Euclid St. $1,295,000
2124 Flagler Pl. 890,000
1416 Florida Ave. $900,000
2015 Hillyer Pl. $2,600,000
4103 Illinois Ave. $960,000
1703 Irving St. $1,030,000
1524 Kingman Pl. 1,300,000
2122 Leroy Pl. $2,200,000
1009 Monroe St. $800,000
1357 Monroe St. $910,000
641 Morton St. $364,000
1630 New Jersey Ave. $730,000
702 Otis Pl. $600,000
1345 Perry Pl. $745,000
742 Princeton Pl. $773,800
1908 Quincy St. $1,010,000
507 Randolph St. $905,000
618 Randolph St. $730,000
1808 S St. $1,040,000
2325 S St. $5,000,000
3215 Sherman Ave. $605,000
1747 Swann St. $1,410,000
311 U St. $1,020,000
1215 W St. $1,100,000
3639 Warder St. $790,000
917 Westminster St. $1,150,000
950 Westminster St. $1,375,000
1616 4th St. $742,500
1417 5th St. $1,350,000
1820 8th St. $995,000
1837 12th St. $2,025,000
1844 13th St. $1,075,000
3637 13th St. $1,039,500
3338 17th St. $780,000
1719 19th St. $3,150,000
CONDOS & CO-OPS [107]
2605 Adams Mill Rd. #33 $437,500
2633 Adams Mill Rd. #203 $365,000
1451 Belmont St. #422 $539,000
28 Bryant St. #2 $530,000
2122 California St. #460 $380,000
2153 California St. #202 $522,400
2230 California St. #2C $1,000,000
1801 Calvert St. #305 $420,000
1824 Calvert St. #2 $1,250,000
2328 Champlain St. #424 $890,000
1749 Church St. #1 $420,000
1420 Clifton St. #403 $322,500
1801 Clydesdale Pl. #216 $160,000
1801 Clydesdale Pl. #317 $152,000
1801 Clydesdale Pl. #619 $179,000
1440 Columbia Rd. #104 $442,500
2022 Columbia Rd. #318 $368,000
1330 Corcoran St. #3 $940,000
1439 Euclid St. #1 $285,000
1441 Euclid St. #B1 $250,000
1454 Euclid St. #4 $599,265
919 Florida Ave. #201 $465,000
726 Girard St. #3 $817,500
1012 Harvard St. #2 $550,000
1468 Harvard St. #31 $549,000
3417 Holmead Pl. #2 $479,381
1829 Kalorama Rd. #2 $1,051,000
2014 Kalorama Rd. #7 $975,000
1726 Lanier Pl. #3 $480,000
1755 Lanier Pl. #1 $1,450,000
55 M St. #202 $462,500
1727 Massachusetts Ave. #218 $272,000
1842 Monroe St. #2 $1,300,000
1300 N St. #606 $699,000
1816 New Hampshire Ave. #1001 $292,000
1930 New Hampshire Ave. #52 $620,000
1546 New Jersey Ave. #2 $1,681,000
1546 New Jersey Ave. Ave. #1 $865,000
1440 Newton St. #A $750,000
1442 Newton St. ###1 $780,000
1672 Oak St. $760,000
1835 Ontario Pl. #1 $940,000
2242 Ontario Rd. #2 $760,000
2713 Ontario Rd. #3 $599,000
1718 P St. #501 $270,000
625 Park Rd. #203 $381,900
1457 Park Rd. #504 $190,000
1101 Q St. #101 $752,400
43 Quincy Pl. #1 $750,000
52 Quincy Pl. #304 $416,000
1309 R St. #1 $1,350,000
1313 R St. #2 $2,000,000
51 Randolph Pl. #101 $285,000
1441 Rhode Island Ave. #207 $520,000
3606 Rock Creek Church Rd. #102 $435,500
3318 Sherman Ave. #202 $395,000
58 T St. #1 $490,000
911 T St. #1 $550,000
1309 T St. #2 $1,150,000
2617 University Pl. #1 $550,000
2617 University Pl. #4 $748,000
2619 University Pl. #2 $625,000
2619 University Pl. #3 $590,000
1390 V St. #205 $439,500
1314 Vermont Ave. #4 $1,535,000
1314 Vermont Ave. #5 $2,250,000
2120 Vermont Ave. #105 $420,000
1901 Wyoming Ave. #11 $1,335,000
1901 Wyoming Ave. #46 $369,000
2007 Wyoming Ave. #11 $820,000
2007 Wyoming Ave. #15 $599,000
2007 Wyoming Ave. #5 $529,000
1412 11th St. #1 $619,000
1550 11th St. #110 $459,900
1550 11th St. #203 $444,900
1550 11th St. #204 $464,900
1550 11th St. #B04 $574,900
2238 11th St. #2 $79,000
3325 11th St. #1 $385,000
1310 12th St. #1 $757,500
1617 12th St. #3 $399,999
2020 12th St. #417 $680,000
2020 12th St. #T07 $579,900
2817 13th St. #1 $755,000
2125 14th St. #211 $560,500
2125 14th St. #216 $655,000
2125 14th St. #715 $373,000
2750 14th St. #509 $625,500
2125 14th St. #422 $584,000
1515 15th St. #229 $1,025,000
1515 15th St. #716 $795,000
1810 15th St. #1 $1,300,000
2032 15th St. #3 $205,000
3035 15th St. #204 $635,000
1701 16th St. #623 $408,000
1701 16th St. #650 $465,000
1915 16th St. #204 $337,995
3039 16th St. #301 $800,000
1401 17th St. #306 $665,000
1526 17th St. #209 $359,500
1526 17th St. #306 $470,000
1916 17th St. #304 $389,000
2550 17th St. #512 $515,000
1601 18th St. #613 $234,000
2019 19th St. #4 $723,000
2227 20th St. #107 $412,500
2405½ 20th St. #101 $571,000
PARKING
2351 Champlain St. #P10 $30,000
